MIO – For awhile in Thursday’s North Star League Big Dipper boys’ basketball game, Whittemore-Prescott was able to make it interesting at top-10 ranked Mio. They couldn’t keep up with the Thunderbolts throughout however, eventually falling, 68-47.

“The kids played their hearts out and came up a little short,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “Had some good runs in the game.”

