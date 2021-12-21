WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott honored former head coach Craig Funsch on Tuesday, Dec. 14; by hosting a memorial meet against Tawas Area and Oscoda. The matches, held during school hours, saw the Cardinals top Oscoda 63-9 and they topped Tawas 60-24.
“I think having this meet in front of our kids and staff is awesome,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “It is so electric in the gym, with the kids cheering us on. My wrestlers feed off it. It especially got loud when (three of) my girls pinned their opponents.”
Picking up wins in both their matches were Gabrielle Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Seth Pope, Carly Cowles, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner, Jesse Morrison and William Stotehrs.
Getting one with each was Caiden Balliet, Serenity Hayes, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy and Faith Keller.
On Saturday W-P split its squad, sending the boys to an invitational in Grayling while the girls were at Clinton.
The boys saw Parent go 2-1 to finish in second place, Vyner was 4-1 to take third and Morrison was also third, going 3-1. Saunders went 3-2 on the day to finish fifth and E. Murphy was fifth by going 2-2.
“I’m proud of my five wrestlers that went,” Wilson said. “There was a lot of tough competition on the day. I think it’s really good for our boys going to tournaments like this. It is going to make us better.”
As for the girls, Gabrielle Murphy was able to take first place while Serenity Hayes came in second. Cowles was third and Gracie Murphy and Garance Mesrobian was fourth. Holli Haley and Madison Kennedy also won matches, and Alyssa Burr competed as well.
“I was very pleased on the way the girls wrestled on the day,” Wilson said. “It is new for a lot of my girls wrestling at a high level on a variety team. We have seen matches that we will get ys ready for the girls state tournament. It was awesome to see my girls coming together on Saturday like a wrestling family should.”
W-P (5-2 overall) heads to the Freeland Invitational on Jan. 30.