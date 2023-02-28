TAWAS CITY – There are still a few home games left on the schedule, but Friday’s home contest with Ogemaw Heights was officially senior night for the Tawas Area boys basketball team. The Braves and their talented six seniors didn’t disappoint either, as they drained 14 three pointers and played their way to a 75-56 victory.

“A great night, great night,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “So, I am not going to lie, this is my favorite group of seniors I’ve had from an aspect that my kid is on the team and all his buddies are on the team and they are all a pretty tight knit bunch. It was a great senior night to recognize those guys and I thought the framed uniforms (presented to the seniors before the game) turned out pretty nice, they were pretty cool. I felt good about that.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos