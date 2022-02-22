TRAVERSE CITY — Defending regional champion Whittemore-Prescott had its sights on making some noise once again in its Division 4 team regional at Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday. The Cardinal wrestlers weren’t able to reclaim last year’s magic however, falling to Mio in their regional semi-final match, 48-25.
“We always want to win, but we didn’t win the toss and every weight class that we wanted to do something different in, we had to report,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “I am not saying that cost us the match, but that pinched us a lot.”
W-P lost the opening match, but Hunter Jonsson rebounded with a pin in 160 to knot things up at 6-6. The Thunderbolts followed with another pin in 171, though W-P answered with a decision victory by Jesse Morrison in 189 to make it 12-9.
The Cardinals had their best surge of momentum in the next two bouts, getting first period pins by William Stothers and Faith Keller in 215 and 285 for a 22-12 lead.
“We had Will penciled in as a win, but that was still a big match for him and when Faith got that pin, that got me out of my seat because we had something cooking,” Wilson said.
Things weren’t meant to be though, as Mio won some key matches in the lower weight classes to take control of things.
The Cardinals only other points came from Seth Pope, winning his match in 130 on a decision.
“(We got into) the meat of Mio’s lineup, they are very tough,” Wilson said. “It is what it is, I think the kids did the best they could do, I can’t ask for more honestly.”
W-P finishes the season 20-4 overall and won their third straight NSL championship and fourth straight district title.
“I’m very happy, we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Wilson said. “I am glad my seniors at least got their fourth district championship, so they can pass it on to my juniors coming up and we can try to keep this going. We just need more numbers from the boys. I can’t ask anymore out of my girls, I had four girls out there in a starting boys’ lineup.”