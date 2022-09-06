AKRON — Hale struggled to find much of a rhythm in the first set of its non-conference volleyball game at Akron-Fairgrove on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Lady Eagles found something from there however, rallying to win in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-15.
“During the first game, I could see a lot of nervous energy on the floor,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “Between games, I talked to the girls about remembering their basics and the importance of communication. They progressively played better throughout the night.”
In the first set, an ace by Chloe Bernard gave Hale an early 6-5 lead, but the Lady Vikings pulled ahead from there.
Back-to-back aces by Aurora Brito kept the Eagles down just 15-13 and a kill by Kaitlyn Hollis had them down just 19-15. A-F finished off the set by scoring six of the final seven points.
The Vikings claimed a 5-2 lead early in the second set, but Erica Bernard help tie things up at 7-7 when she had a kill and an ace on back-to-back points.
A-F pushed ahead 9-7, but an ace by Hillis put Hale ahead 10-9. That lead grew to 17-13 on a Dalaney Kimmerer kill and Brito had two straight aces that made it 20-13.
Brito also finished off the set with a spike that made it 25-20.
A Kimmerer kill gave Hale a 5-4 lead in the third set. Kimmerer also had a seven point serving run, including three aces during that span that put Hale ahead 15-10.
An ace by E. Bernard helped keep the Eagles ahead 19-16 and a Brito spiked made it 23-18, with Hale getting the next two points as well to close out the frame.
“They did serve really well, but then their play became progressively better throughout the night so they started working as a team and communicating more so you could see the difference in that throughout the game,” Nieman said.
Hale largely controlled the fourth set to return home with the victory.
“The girls played a hard game and realized what work needs to be done to improve and have a successful season,” Nieman said. “They are determined to put in the hours to improve and work together as a team.”
Kimmerer finished with 14 points, seven aces and 12 assists, Brito had 13 points, six aces and two digs, E. Bernard and Hollis had five kills each, C. Bernard had two digs and Laken Caverly had what Nieman called “Six perfect free ball passes.”
Hale (1-4 overall) heads to Oscoda on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“Basically, we are going to work on different skills,” Nieman said. “My hitters, when the ball is coming over the net, sometimes they were a few steps off so we are going to work on that and on some individual skills as well as a team.”