Standings - as of June 14, 2023
Early Shift
1. Don’t Know 96
2. Tres Golf Istas 86
3. Desparados 85
4. CCS 77
5. Trouble Brewing 76
6. Them Guyz 75
7. Misfits 73
8. Sgt. Bilko 72
9. Do-Overs 71
10. Git It Dun 66
11. John Deere 65
12. Awful Three 64
13. Three Stooges 52
14. Amigos 41
Late Shift
1. Sand Baggers 97
2. Good Bad No Ugly 94
3. 3 D*cks 91
4. Another Overhaul 87
5. Beer Run 85
5. Putt Pirates 85
7. E.S.S. 80
8. Stogies and Bogies 74
9. Sultans of Swing 72
10. Shanks A Lot 70
10. Hack Attack 70
10. Sh*t Baby What? 70
13. Slap Blanch 68
14. Joe & the Poor Boys 60
15. Three Amigos 59
16. Bottoms Up 56
17. Fun 53
18. Bud Weisers 51
19. Silver Bullets 47
20. Pin High 46
