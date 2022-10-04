WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott had hoped to hand undefeated and 11th ranked Rogers City its first loss of the season during its homecoming football game on Friday. The Cardinals showed some positive signs early on in their upset bid, but ultimately came up short in the North Star League Big Dipper contest, 50-14.
“We went into the game hoping to control the ball and keep it out of their hands as much as possible,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “We started off doing that, we had a really good drive but they stopped us at about the three yard-line on fourth down.”
The Hurons scored on just one play, getting a 97-yard touchdown run by Isaac Paull. Paull also added a 60-yard scoring run early in the second to give the Hurons a 14-0 lead.
“We knew they had a lot of speed on offense and we were going to have a hard time containing that, especially their running back,” Murphy said. “Once he gets a corner on you, he is gone.”
W-P responded with a two-yard touchdown run by Sam Vyner to pull within 14-6, but a touchdown pass in the final seconds by the Hurons gave them a 22-6 lead at the half.
W-P began the second half by kicking and recovering an onside kick, but the extra possession was short lived as it fumbled the ball away on the next play.
R-C used that drive to make its lead 30-6 and it led 38-6 entering the fourth.
Dillan Parent added the Cardinals last touchdown in the fourth, one a one-yard plunge.
“They hit us on a fourth down play (just before half), if we hold them there going into the half it would have been a closer game,” Murphy said. “We have to learn how to hold on to the football. We cleaned up the penalties, now we just need to finish our drives better and clean some things up. Rogers City is a good football team and you can’t make any mistakes against someone that good and try to pull off an upset.”
Vyner had another big rushing game, carrying the ball 37 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and Parent had 18 carries for 93 yards and a score.
The Cardinal defense was led by Dylan Broughton get six tackles, Vyner and Bransen Bellville had five apiece, Alex Morgan took down four, Eli Murphy chased down three and Tyler Schliep had two.
W-P (2-4 overall) hosts 12th ranked Farwell (6-0) on Friday. The Eagles, who joined 8-man football mid-season last fall, are coming off a narrow win over Capac last week, 46-40.