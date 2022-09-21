WHITTEMORE — Fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals last year and a 15th place ranking in the latest 8-man Division 2 polls, AuGres proved to be quite the challenge for host Whittemore-Prescott on Friday. The Cardinals struggled to slow down the Wolverines in the North Star League crossover game, falling 56-8.
“They are a really good team,” W-P head coach Joe Murphy said. “We knew they were going to be hard to contain, we knew that was going to be a tough task but we thought that we could hang with them but once Dillan Parent got hurt and went out of the game (that hurt us). AuGres hit hard, their defense, I thought was going to be improved, and they were very good defensively and offensively. I think they’ll go a long ways.”
For AuGres, which improves to 3-1 with the win, it was certainly a big-time performance.
“We are always happy with a win, whether it’s by a point or 50 a win is a win,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “I was very pleased with how physical that we played. We have been working on our conditioning every day and in the weightroom twice per week. We are getting stronger and it shows.”
The Wolverines scored less than two minutes into the game, as Keagan Bender bruised in from a yard out, capping off a six-play 52-yard scoring drive.
The Cardinals had two drives stall out inside the redzone in the first half, allowing for AuGres to get a Carter Zeien nine-yard touchdown run, and Cole Pendred erupted for a 94-yard scoring burst to make it 22-0 at the half.
The Wolverines pushed their lead to 36-0 on a Bender 26-yard touchdown run, with W-P getting on the board moments later, with Sam Vyner, who was battling injuries most of the night, breaking free for an electric 45-yard touchdown run.
AuGres followed that with touchdowns runs of 52 and 60 yards by Bender and Monty Wenkel and a late interception returned for a touchdown by Casey Williams wrapped up the game at 56-8.
The Cardinals were plagued by injuries in the game, but Murphy was pleased with the play from his bench.
“We were throwing them in some unfair positions, and not one of them complained,” he said. “They played super hard and we are proud of all of them. We were just outmatched that game, especially when Dillan went down (in the first quarter). Those guys fought hard to keep it close, and I am just proud of all of them.”
The Cardinals, who have gone entire games without throwing a pass this year, threw a season high 20 passes in the game. The Wolverines weren’t caught off guard that much, however.
“We studied their offense so we really weren’t surprised by it in the first half,” Sanchez said. “The second half they passed quite a bit so that caught us off guard a bit. We made some adjustments in the defensive plan and were able to continue to make plays.”
Vyner’s busy night ended with 163 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries. He was also 10-of-17 passing for 97 yards and an interception and Will LaFranca was two-of-three passing for 12 yards. Dylan Broughton had four receptions for 39 yards and Bransen Bellville had three grabs for 14 yards.
Parent led the defense with seven tackles, despite missing most of the contest with injury.
The Wolverines had Pendred run three times for 124 yards and a touchdown, Bender carried it six times for 90 yards and three scores and Wenkel carried it three times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Zeien was eight-of-12 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown and he ran for another 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Harmon was AuGres’ top wideout with four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Zaherniak had three catches for 43 yards.
W-P (2-2 overall) heads to Atlanta (0-4) on Friday. The Huskies are coming off a heartbreaking 28-26 loss to Rogers City last week.
AuGres (3-1 overall) hosts Hillman (1-3) on Friday on homecoming night. The Tigers lost to Alcona last week, 50-14.
“Hillman is a tough team,” Sanchez said. “They have some really strong running backs, a phenomenal receiver and a quarterback that can get him the ball. They are well coached. (Their head coach) Cody Allen and his staff do a great job. We know each other very well. It’s going to be a great game for sure. The key to winning this week is to minimize mistakes and execute.”