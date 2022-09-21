WHITTEMORE — Fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals last year and a 15th place ranking in the latest 8-man Division 2 polls, AuGres proved to be quite the challenge for host Whittemore-Prescott on Friday. The Cardinals struggled to slow down the Wolverines in the North Star League crossover game, falling 56-8.

“They are a really good team,” W-P head coach Joe Murphy said. “We knew they were going to be hard to contain, we knew that was going to be a tough task but we thought that we could hang with them but once Dillan Parent got hurt and went out of the game (that hurt us). AuGres hit hard, their defense, I thought was going to be improved, and they were very good defensively and offensively. I think they’ll go a long ways.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos