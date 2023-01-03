HALE — The Hale boys basketball team entered their home non-league game against Wolverine on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with a .500 record. They’ll enter the new year above .500, as they took down the Wildcats 54-33.
“Our kids are playing hard and working at improving on defense and offense,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “We were able to force some turnover and convert those into points. We were able to work to get the shots we wanted, but we just need to make a few more of those.”
The Eagles were able to take a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and pushed that margin to 32-18 by the half and 46-33 entering the fourth.
Brady McCadie led the Eagles with 14 points, Eddie Lavere had 13 points and five rebounds, Sam Patten contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, Preston Bassi added 10 points and he chased down seven rebounds, Aidan Egresics had four points and with one point apiece was Alex Wanty and Reece Ready.
Hale (3-2 overall) returns to action on Friday when it hosts Atlanta and they head to Tawas Area on Monday.