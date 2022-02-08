TAWAS: Perch fishing was slow with only a few smaller fish caught in 10 to 22 feet of water off minnows or waxworms. Walleye fishing was fair, mostly in the evenings in 17 to 22 feet off jigs or spoons tipped with minnows.
AuGRES: Perch and walleye fishing was slow with some smaller walleye caught in the river with jigs tipped with minnows. Some whitefish, walleye and lake trout were caught near Pt AuGres in 12 to 20 feet, off jigs tipped with minnows.
PINE RIVER: Perch fishing was fair with a few limits caught in 4 to 10 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. Walleye anglers were catching a few in 10 to 15+ feet of water off jigs or spoons tipped with minnows.
HIGGINS LAKE: Higgins Lake was producing good catches of lake trout and smelt. Perch were caught but required some sorting for good numbers of keepers.