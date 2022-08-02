TAWAS CITY — Last week's Aug. 2 primary election set the stage for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election for the state's governor race as well as the newly redistricted 99th State Representative District, of which Iosco County is now a part of.
Voting trends in the county modeled what Republican primary voters had voiced in both the district and statewide, moving AuGres Republican Mike Hoadley, who is vying for a seat as the 99th District's representative in the state house, to the November ballot.
The county, as well as state, also elected governor candidate Tudor Dixon to run on the Republican ticket this November against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Hoadley won the state's primary with 8,442 votes, or 57 percent of the vote, beating out Shawn Petri, who received 4,690 votes or 32.1% of the vote. Alan Hover got 757 or 5.2% and Earl Lackie got 734 votes, or 5.0%.
In Iosco County Hoadley earned 2,853 votes or 69.64% of the vote in the county. Next highest, matching second highest votes for the state was Shawn Petri, who took 781 votes, or 19.06%. Lackie earned 248 votes in Iosco, or 6% and Hover took 199 votes or 4.8 %.
In the governor's race, statewide, Dixon took 435,375 votes or 40.6%. Kevin Rinke took 235,573 votes or 22%. Garrett Soldano had 192,074 votes, good for 17.9% and Ryan Kelley earned 165,201 votes or 15.4% Ralph Rebandt earned 44,933 votes or 4.2%.
A full breakdown of Iosco County election statistics can be found by visiting www.electionreporting.com and clicking on Iosco County.