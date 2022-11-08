Update at 12:20 a.m.: With only one outstanding precinct not returning election results because of ballot tabulator jam issues (Tawas City) many county races have been decided.
Update at 9:45: With 12 of 18 precincts reporting, many different races/ballot questions have been decided, including East Tawas City Council and charter, amendments, Whittemore school board and Alabaster's host of millage questions.
Update at 8:54: Results reflect four precincts reporting, including City of Whittemore, Sherman, Baldwin and Burleigh townships.
Update at 8:25 p.m.: Only one precinct has reported out of 18, that is the city of Whittemore. Please check back for more updates as the night unfolds.
IOSCO COUNTY — Election results for Iosco County's 18 precincts as they are made available will be updated in this story for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. It is noted that for state proposals, the governor's race and some school board races (where there are more precincts involved in the contests than those that reside in Iosco County) the reported totals are ONLY for Iosco County.
Winners of the races will be updated and it will be noted in the reporting as it is made available. All results are unofficial until the verified by the Iosco County Board of Canvassers.
Election results will be updated by the Iosco County Clerk's office and can be found by clicking >>>HERE<<<.
Michigan Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General Races (17 of 18 reporting)
Governor
Tudor Dixon (R) 6,689 votes
Gretchen Whitmer (D) 4,912 votes
Secretary of State
Jocelyn Benson (D) 5,007
Kristina Elaine Karamo (R). 6,446
Attorney General
Dana Nessel (D) 4,616
Matthew DePerno (R) 6,823
STATE PROPOSALS (totals for Iosco County) (17 of 18 reporting)
Proposal No. 1
Legislative financial disclosure and term limit change
YES 6,996
NO 4,435
Proposal No. 2
Add provisions regarding state elections
YES 6,035
NO 4,435
Proposal No. 3
New Individual Rights To Reproductive Freedom
YES 5,541
NO 6,077
Congressional and State Representative and Senate (17 of 18 precincts reporting)
1st Congressional District
Jack Bergman (R) 7,236 votes
Bob Lorinser (D) 4,001 votes
36th District State Senate
Michelle Hoitenga (R) 7,079 votes
Joel Sheltrown (D) 4,570 votes
99th District State Rep. Votes
Mike Hoadley (R) 7,492 votes
Kenneth Kish (D) 4,071 votes
Iosco County Board of Commissioners District No. 2 and No. 3 race, as well as Iosco Public Safety Millage
County Commissioner District No. 2 (3 of 3 precincts reporting)
Terry Dutcher (R) 1,167
Cynthia Schwedler (D) 857
County Commissioner District No. 3 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)
Rebekah Mason (D) 831
Charles Finley (R) 1,467
Peggy Lewis (NPA) 415
Iosco County Public Safety Millage (17 of 18 precincts reporting)
Yes 5,307
No 6,080
Iosco County School Board Races
Tawas Area School Board (Top 3) Votes (8 of 9 precincts reporting)
Jennifer Bruning 2,103
Amy Jenkins 1,702
Shannon Klenow 2,748
David Wilkinson 1,537
Oscoda Area School Board (Top 3) Votes (9 of 9 precincts reporting)
William Gaines 1,822
Kathy Kent 2,013
Tony Omani 1,644
Sharon Savage 1,736
Hale Area School Board (Top 2) (6 of 6 precincts reporting)
Cindy Sheldon 995
Jeremy Spaw 729
Margaret Denise Stoll 704
Whittemore Prescott School Board (Top 3) (4 of 4 precincts reporting)
Kim Krawczak 280 votes
Emily Leivo 190 votes
Janet Smith 305 votes
Sandra Wilson 301 votes
Alabaster Township Millage questions (1 of 1 precincts reporting)
Parks & Recreation Millage Proposal
Yes 160
No 146
Garbage & Recycling Millage Proposal
Yes 196
No 114
Mosquito Control Millage Renewal
Yes 238
No 73
Road Improvement Millage Renewal
Yes 217
No 90
Fire Protection Millage Renewal
Yes 244
No 64
Ausable Township Mosquito Control Millage Proposal
Yes 572 votes
No 383 votes
East Tawas City Council and Charter Amendments
East Tawas City Council (Top 3) Votes
Blinda Baker 793
Molly Collier 541
Joseph Crampton 268
Joseph Kolts 513
Craig McMurray 676
Proposed Gender Neutral Amendment To East Tawas City Charter
Yes 453
No 872
Proposed Annual Salary Amendment to East Tawas City Charter
Yes 573
No 736
Sale of East Tawas City Owned Lots
Yes 749
No 578
Grant Township and Sherman Township Supervisor Races (partial term ending
Grant Township Supervisor Votes
Todd Torrey (R) 499
Carol Bleau (D) 311
Sherman Township Supervisor Votes
Mark Moers (R) 137
Karen Murringer (D) 71