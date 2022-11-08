Nov. 8 general election results for Iosco County

Update at 12:20 a.m.: With only one outstanding precinct not returning election results because of ballot tabulator jam issues (Tawas City) many county races have been decided.

Update at 9:45: With 12 of 18 precincts reporting, many different races/ballot questions have been decided, including East Tawas City Council and charter, amendments, Whittemore school board and Alabaster's host of millage questions.

Update at 8:54: Results reflect four precincts reporting, including City of Whittemore, Sherman, Baldwin and Burleigh townships.


Update at 8:25 p.m.: Only one precinct has reported out of 18, that is the city of Whittemore. Please check back for more updates as the night unfolds.

IOSCO COUNTY — Election results for Iosco County's 18 precincts as they are made available will be updated in this story for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. It is noted that for state proposals, the governor's race and some school board races (where there are more precincts involved in the contests than those that reside in Iosco County) the reported totals are ONLY for Iosco County.

Winners of the races will be updated and it will be noted in the reporting as it is made available. All results are unofficial until the verified by the Iosco County Board of Canvassers. 

Election results will be updated by the Iosco County Clerk's office and can be found by clicking >>>HERE<<<.

Michigan Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General Races (17 of 18 reporting)

Governor

Tudor Dixon (R) 6,689 votes

Gretchen Whitmer (D) 4,912 votes

Secretary of State

Jocelyn Benson (D) 5,007

Kristina Elaine Karamo (R). 6,446

Attorney General

Dana Nessel (D) 4,616

Matthew DePerno (R) 6,823

 STATE PROPOSALS (totals for Iosco County) (17 of 18 reporting)

Proposal No. 1

Legislative financial disclosure and term limit change

YES 6,996

NO 4,435

Proposal No. 2

Add provisions regarding state elections

YES 6,035

NO 4,435

Proposal No. 3

New Individual Rights To Reproductive Freedom

YES 5,541

NO 6,077

Congressional and State Representative and Senate (17 of 18 precincts reporting)

1st Congressional District

Jack Bergman (R) 7,236 votes

Bob Lorinser (D) 4,001 votes

36th District State Senate

Michelle Hoitenga (R) 7,079 votes

Joel Sheltrown (D) 4,570 votes

99th District State Rep. Votes

Mike Hoadley (R) 7,492 votes

Kenneth Kish (D) 4,071  votes

Iosco County Board of Commissioners District No. 2 and No. 3 race, as well as Iosco Public Safety Millage

County Commissioner District No. 2 (3 of 3 precincts reporting)

Terry Dutcher (R) 1,167

Cynthia Schwedler (D) 857

County Commissioner District No. 3 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Rebekah Mason (D) 831

Charles Finley (R) 1,467

Peggy Lewis (NPA) 415

Iosco County Public Safety Millage (17 of 18 precincts reporting)

Yes 5,307

No 6,080

Iosco County School Board Races

Tawas Area School Board (Top 3) Votes (8 of 9 precincts reporting)

Jennifer Bruning 2,103

Amy Jenkins 1,702

Shannon Klenow 2,748

David Wilkinson 1,537

Oscoda Area School Board (Top 3) Votes (9 of 9 precincts reporting)

William Gaines 1,822

Kathy Kent 2,013

Tony Omani 1,644

Sharon Savage 1,736

Hale Area School Board (Top 2) (6 of 6 precincts reporting)

Cindy Sheldon 995

Jeremy Spaw 729

Margaret Denise Stoll 704

Whittemore Prescott School Board (Top 3) (4 of 4 precincts reporting)

Kim Krawczak 280 votes

Emily Leivo 190 votes

Janet Smith 305 votes

Sandra Wilson 301 votes

Alabaster Township Millage questions (1 of 1 precincts reporting)

Parks & Recreation Millage Proposal

Yes 160

No 146

Garbage & Recycling Millage Proposal

Yes 196

No 114

Mosquito Control Millage Renewal

Yes 238

No 73

Road Improvement Millage Renewal

Yes 217

No 90

Fire Protection Millage Renewal

Yes 244

No 64

Ausable Township Mosquito Control Millage Proposal

Yes 572 votes

No 383 votes

East Tawas City Council and Charter Amendments

East Tawas City Council (Top 3) Votes

Blinda Baker 793

Molly Collier 541

Joseph Crampton 268

Joseph Kolts 513

Craig McMurray 676

Proposed Gender Neutral Amendment To East Tawas City Charter

Yes 453

No 872

Proposed Annual Salary Amendment to East Tawas City Charter

Yes 573

No 736

Sale of East Tawas City Owned Lots

Yes 749

No 578

Grant Township and Sherman Township Supervisor Races (partial term ending 

Grant Township Supervisor Votes

Todd Torrey (R) 499

Carol Bleau (D) 311

Sherman Township Supervisor Votes

Mark Moers (R) 137

Karen Murringer (D) 71

