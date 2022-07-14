Sentenced
Aaron William Bennett of Saginaw pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, with charges of operating while intoxicated and firearm-possession while under the influence, dismissed, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Nicholas Lyle Corner of Oscoda pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree retail fraud, with a charge of trespassing dismissed, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $749.
Geofary Allen Crawford of Oscoda pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, no valid license in possession and disorderly drunk person. Dismissed were four counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, operating with a high blood alcohol content and driving while unlicensed. He was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with nine days to be served, treatment and assessments of $2,280.
Alexander Dureich Jr. of East Tawas pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from operating while intoxicated, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Zachary Alan Fulco of Oscoda pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, with charges of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in possession by a felon, dismissed, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail and assessments of $925.
Rebekah Elisabeth Gregory of East Tawas pleaded guilty to retail fraud, with three counts of the same dismissed, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $693.
Gerald Stephen Kress Jr. pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, treatment and assessments of $1,330.
Jamie Lynn Merdzinski of Oscoda pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI, and was sentenced to four days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,550.
Keenan Wynne Millard of Hale pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from operating while intoxicated, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Traci Rae Odell of Greenbush, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property more than $200 but less than $1,000 and a charge of domestic violence. She was sentenced to 93 days in jail, less credit for 14 days served.
Tommie Lee Reed of Canton pleaded no contest to attempted assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and was sentenced to credit for 387 days in jail served.
Shanon Marie Schultz of Alpena pleaded guilty to attempted retail fraud and was sentenced to credit for 10 days in jail and to pay assessments of $708.
Preston Earl Setzer of Oscoda pleaded guilty to larceny under $200 and driving while unlicensed. A charge of 4th-degree child abuse was dismissed. He was sentenced to credit for one day in jail and ordered to pay assessments of $725.
William Alvin Siterlet of Oscoda pleaded guilty to attempted assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and operating while visibly impaired. Dismissed were charges of OWI, assault and battery and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. He was sentenced to credit for 12 days in jail, treatment and six months of probation, as well as to pay assessments of $2,105.
Terry Lee Smith Jr. of Midland pleaded guilty to disorderly person-jostling, with a charge of assault and battery dismissed, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail and assessments of $400.
Laura Lynn Sturdy of Greenbush pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from operating while intoxicated, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Scottie Michael Ulman of Tawas City pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from operating while intoxicated, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with 19 days to be served, treatment, a year of probation and assessments of $1,880.
Gabriel Wayne Wallace of AuGres pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree retail fraud and was sentenced to three days of community service, treatment and assessments of $646.
Dismissed
Diana Catalina Alvarez of Turner had three counts of 3rd-degree retail fraud, dismissed.
Jeffrey Ray Azzoli Jr. of East Tawas had a charge of unlawful use of a license plate, dismissed.
John Paul Dudur of Oscoda had a charge of operating with a suspended license dismissed.
Alyson Rae Wilcox of AuGres had three counts of 3rd-degree retail fraud dismissed.
James Robert Larson of Greenbush had a charge of operating with a suspended license dismissed.